Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

