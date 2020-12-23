FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $392.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average of $334.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

