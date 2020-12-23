Lennar Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,372 shares of company stock worth $12,462,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

