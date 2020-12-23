Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

XOM stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

