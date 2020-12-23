GAN Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GAN. BidaskClub upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:GAN opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

