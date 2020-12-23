CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CWX opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.22. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.67. The company has a market cap of C$565.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

