Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS stock opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.04. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a market cap of C$746.36 million and a PE ratio of 26.40.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

