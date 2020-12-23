RTL Group’s (RGLXY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGLXY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.