Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Jollibee Foods stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.