Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

