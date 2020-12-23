FY2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

RDFN stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.