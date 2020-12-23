Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

VBTX opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Veritex by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Veritex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 524,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Veritex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

