FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Friday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

