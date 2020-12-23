Analysts Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report released on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of CIVB opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

