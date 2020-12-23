CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.