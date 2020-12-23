Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTHT. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,549,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

