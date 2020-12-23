GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,723,000. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 207,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

