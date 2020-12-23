Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ntt Docomo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:DCMYY opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Ntt Docomo has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.