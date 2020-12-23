Analyzing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getinge and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 10.51% 17.30% 7.90% CONMED 0.04% 9.48% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getinge and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $2.81 billion 2.02 $129.29 million N/A N/A CONMED $955.10 million 3.34 $28.62 million $2.64 42.29

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getinge and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 1 1 2 0 2.25 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Getinge pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CONMED pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getinge beats CONMED on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; critical care ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Pacific regions. The company has a partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop robotic surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.