Head-To-Head Contrast: Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) versus ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

83.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ealixir shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir has a beta of -3.67, meaning that its stock price is 467% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and Ealixir, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ealixir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 13.91% 7.73% 5.09% Ealixir N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ealixir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.54 $101.98 million $2.76 36.06 Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ealixir.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Ealixir on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging. The Filtration segment supplies filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components, as well as processing services. The Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests, as well as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The USG segment designs, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions for electrical equipment comprising the electric power grid and enterprise management systems. The Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ealixir Company Profile

Ealixir, Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.