Contrasting Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Dino Polska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.45 $15.42 million $0.79 49.90 Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Dino Polska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Dino Polska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dino Polska 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Dino Polska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Dino Polska on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; investments in properties, shares, and bonds; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; and manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of June 30, 2019, the company operated 1,302 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.