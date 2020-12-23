Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Outperform

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOCPY stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.