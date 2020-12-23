Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.98. 73,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 174,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

