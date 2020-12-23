China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 152,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

