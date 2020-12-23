Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 3,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

