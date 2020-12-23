Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) Shares Down 1.8%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) shares were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 40,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 82,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

About Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

