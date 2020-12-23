$18.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $18.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.87 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.04 million to $110.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $112.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,405,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

