ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $48.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Shares of ABM stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,921.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.79.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ABM Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ABM Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
