ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $48.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CL King from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,921.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ABM Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ABM Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

