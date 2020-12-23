Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Santander

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by research analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the third quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

