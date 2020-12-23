KeyCorp Comments on Lear Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $15.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2022 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

Lear stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $165.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

