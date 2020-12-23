JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to “Neutral”

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE RMAX opened at $38.18 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in RE/MAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

