JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to “Neutral”

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
NYSE RMAX opened at $38.18 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in RE/MAX by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.
