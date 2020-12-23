Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $312.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

