Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $158.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

