BTIG Research Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $162.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 790,076 shares of company stock valued at $102,450,027. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

