DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $860.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

