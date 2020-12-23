Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE HWC opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.