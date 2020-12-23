Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFS. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 73,323 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.