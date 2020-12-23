Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $259.47 on Monday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average is $229.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,733,499 shares of company stock worth $158,794,226 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

