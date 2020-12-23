Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 327.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 107.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

