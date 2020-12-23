Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,266 call options.
EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of EDIT opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $96.45.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
