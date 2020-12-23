Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,266 call options.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 160.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $595,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $96.45.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

