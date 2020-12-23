General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $51.00 at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.90 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,787,660 shares of company stock worth $76,850,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

