Maxim Group Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $368.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $372.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.81.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

