Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Lifted by Analyst

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

BY opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.