Barclays Increases Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $15.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Welbilt stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $16.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

