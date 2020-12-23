Critical Contrast: Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) & Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Onyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.20 $4.99 million N/A N/A Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Onyx.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Drilling and Onyx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 2 8 6 0 2.25 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 37.52%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment provides land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling services; and procures and distributes oilfield supplies, as well as manufactures and refurbishes drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 226 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 104 in the United States; 6 in Kuwai; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; and oilfield surface equipment rentals, as well as pressure control services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 114 in Canada; 9 in the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 42 drilling camps in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Onyx

Crown Energy Corporation engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. Crown Energy is headquartered in Woods Cross, Utah.

