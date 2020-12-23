Investors Purchase High Volume of Blueprint Medicines Put Options (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,382 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,374% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $124.39.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPMC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $4,370,682. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $41,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.