Investors Buy High Volume of Total Put Options (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,091 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,344% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

