Fortune Brands Home & Security Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.