Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.74.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 496,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

