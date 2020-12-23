STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Critical Analysis

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.48 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -12.55 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.58 $4.70 billion $1.58 21.75

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71% Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 3 18 2 2.96

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 207.97%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $43.46, suggesting a potential upside of 26.48%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

