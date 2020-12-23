Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) versus Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enable and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayfair $9.13 billion 3.10 -$984.58 million ($10.65) -26.75

Enable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -5.35% N/A -18.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enable and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 5 11 15 0 2.32

Wayfair has a consensus target price of $271.55, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Enable.

Volatility and Risk

Enable has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayfair beats Enable on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

